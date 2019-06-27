J.B. Danquah's murder : Suspect not 'mad' - Medical report reveals

A psychiatric examination conducted on Daniel Asiedu, the suspected murderer of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa-North, Mr J.B. Danquah, has shown that he is mentally sound to stand trial.
The psychiatric examination was ordered by the Accra High Court on April 14, 2019 following a prayer by Asiedu’s lawyer, Mr Augustine Obour, who had argued that he believed his client was not mentally sound.
At today’s (June 27, 2019) hearing, Dr Sammy Ohene, a consultant psychiatrist at the Accra psychiatric hospital, presented his report to the court which showed that Asiedu was mentally fit.
The report, which was read by the presiding judge, Justice George Buadi, revealed that Dr Ohene conducted four psychiatric examinations on Asiedu.
“All the four thorough psychiatric examinations did not show any sign of mental disorder,” the report stated.
In view of the report, the presiding judge ordered the trial to commence.
Asiedu pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and murder, while a second accused Vincent Bosso, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie near Accra on February 9, 2016.
J.B. Danquah Killer Survives Poisoning Attempt In Cells
Daniel Asiedu, the 20-year-old accused of killing the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, has survived an attempt to poison him in BNI cells, the Accra Magistrate Court hearing has heard.
According to Asiedu, he was given food at 12:00 midnight to eat but he declined.
However, the accused said he could not tell how that story came out on social media.
He made the revelation when the court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu wanted to ascertain the truth about some stories on social media over the alleged food poisoning.
When the court demanded to know how he was being treated by security operatives, Asiedu said the situation had gone from bad to worse adding “I am always inside the cells 24 hours each day. I am not allowed to go out of the cells.”
Asiedu said though he had complained that he is allergic to food made out of corn, nothing had been done about it and so he had been drinking only water.
The prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Francis Baah, said he was not aware of those developments and assured the court that accused would be well catered for.
He also explained that there are no spaces for inmates to walk about.
