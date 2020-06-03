Journalist invited by CID for accurately predicting govt's easing of restrictions

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited a journalist with Angel 102.9 FM, Kofi Adomah for accurately predicting government's easing of restrictions.
The journalist is said to have predicted accurately the content of President Akufo-Addo’s speech on Sunday.
He has on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020, honoured the invitation.
Kofi Adomah said he honoured the invitation and told the CID it was a prediction he made base on the number of recoveries.
"Yesterday in the afternoon I was called by PRO Julian Obeng, the information was to a publication I made before the President's address on Sunday according to her, her superiors felt my information though a prediction was too accurate and so I needed to answer some questions. The time the call came it was difficult for me to go so I pleaded that they allowed me to come today.."
He also said he was not arrested but only questioned on the parts of the speech he got correct.
President Akufo-Addo has reopened schools in the country for the final year students at all levels.
Akufo-Addo in its 10th Covid-19 address said this is to allow them to prepare and write their exit examinations.
The President explained that the decision was taken after engagement with the teacher unions in the country.
University final year students will go back to school on June 15, SHS will do same on June 22 and JHS will resume classes on June 29.
"From Monday 15th June the decision has been taken after engagement with teacher unions whose cooperation I salute to reopen schools and Universities to allow for final year students, Junior High, Senior High and University students to resumes classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations. Indeed final year University students are to report on their university campuses on 15th June, final year SHS 3 students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June and final year Junior High School on 29th."