Journalist killing: I haven't been invited by the Police - Kennedy Agyapong

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has dismissed reports that he has been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the murder of Tiger Eye journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
Earlier reports in the media indicated that Kennedy Agyapong had been invited for questioning following comments he made concerning Ahmed before his murder.
Ahmed Hussein-Suale was one of Tiger Eye Private Investigations team journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with him.
Kennedy Agyapong on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen said " I have not been invited by the Police, the story about my invite by the police is false
"Nobody can do anything to me because I know nothing of his death, he is irrelevant in my life".
He also added that the Police needs to investigate heard of Tiger Eye PI Anas Aremeyaw Anas because his sister threatened the late Ahmed.
Kennedy Agyapong added that he is traveling to China for business purposes and will return next Thursday.
He said he will turn himself in if investigations conclude that he knows something about Ahmed's murder.
