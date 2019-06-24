June 3 disaster : Victims and bereaved families receive GH¢814,000 from NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has disbursed a total of GH¢814,000 to some victims and bereaved families of the June 3 disaster.
The beneficiaries include 15 families of the deceased who are yet to receive any support from the government, 40 severely injured persons, 28 persons with minor injuries and Mr Kasim Suraj, a victim who is set to undergo surgery.
The disbursement followed a $200,000 donation from the government of Benin to support the victims of the June 3 disaster which had been idle since 2017.
According to Mr Seji Saji, Deputy Director-General of NADMO and Chairperson for the Disbursement Committee of the June 3rd 2015 Twin Disaster, the 15 families were left out when the government initially donated GHC 10,000 to support a befitting burial for the deceased victims in the disaster.
He said some of the families did not receive any support from the government because of uncertainties surrounding the next of kin of deceased persons. Mr Saji said the Committee will retain a balance of over GH¢ 216,000 to cater for some potential victims or families who have not completed the screening process.
Credit: Graphic
