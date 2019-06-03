June 3 disaster : Gov't to compensate remaining victims with GH¢10, 000.00 each

The government is set to disburse GH¢10, 000.00 each to victims who did not receive compensation following the June 3 twin disaster.
The government says over 96% of the victims who were unable to receive compensation for the June 3 disaster from the previous administration will now benefit from a $200,000 dollar gift from the Benin government.
Today marks exactly four years some parts of the capital, Accra was flooded and compounded by an explosion at the Goil filling station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last year June 3, 2015.
Hundreds of people were caught in the inferno and trapped by the flood at Circle. Over 150 people lost their lives that day whilst properties running into millions of cedis were lost to the floods and fire.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Communication Director for NADMO, George Ayisi said: ''The Interior minister set up a committee to look at the $200,000 brought by the Benin government. They sat down and have agreed that those who lost their relatives during the June 3rd disaster and the survivors who have not been compensated will get their GH¢10, 000.00'' .
Many survivors of the twin disaster who now rely on benevolent people to survive. Many complained that supports promised them by the state and other organizations have not been fulfilled.
The victims have been decrying the government's commitment to end their suffering from the disaster which had adverse effects on their lives.
''I am feeling very bad, the government have not given me any compensation. Even my first son for two years now has not even started school and we have no better place to sleep. I cannot celebrate this day because I got burnt, my shop and wares also got burnt'', a victim said.
