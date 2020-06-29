K.T Hammond to sue Multimedia over Togolese tape

MP for Adansi Asokwa K.T Hammond says he will sue the Multimedia Group for his Togolese tape which has sparked debates ahead of the voter registration exercise.
K.T Hammond said the full tape will reveal otherwise and he will drag the Multimedia group to the National Communication Authority, NCA before suing them.
According to him, he has no idea of any military deployment and it was the question that made him say that.
He disclosed this on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen on June 29.
MP for North Tongu Okudzeto Ablakwa in reaction said the comment of K.T Hammond to sue the Multimedia Group is that of damage control.
Mr Hammond in a tape said: “The Togolese and the Voltarians – when I talk about Voltarians, the Volta Region – remember the history ... basically the same tribe, so, they walk into [Ghana] but they are not Ghanaians”.
“When they walk in there, they can do whatever they [want], so, I guess that is the reason for that [military influx]”.
“There is a classic example”, he recalled. “You remember 2008, the second round; we had so much – 100,000 or so votes leading Prof Mills at the time of the second round. In the next round, one constituency, Ketu South, cleared all the [votes] we had. Where did they come from?” he asked.
“You see, so, everybody from wherever they came to vote, so, this is what the whole thing is about; 35,000 people at the time voted; the next one, everybody on earth voted there; where were they coming from?
“So, this is the whole issue: we want there to be sanity”, he added, noting: “The military is there to make sure that you vote if you are a Ghanaian, you vote if you have the constitutional right to vote; that’s all there is to it”, he said.
“They [military personnel] are not electoral officers, but they are a peacekeeping force ... So, the soldiers, the police and immigration are just maintaining the peace, making sure there’s no infiltration. I mean, come on, let’s be serious; what’s the point in going through all that we’ve gone through, to the Supreme Court and all that then allow a porous border for people to come through and then infiltrate the register again? We would have been back to where we started”.
This has sparked debates on both social and traditional media, forcing the NDC to hold their press conference in Aflao to address the concerns of the military deployment in the area.