KAPS forum 2019 : Ghana is not immune from terror attacks - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana is not exempted from terror attacks.
The President made this known at this year's edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra today September 4, 2019, under the theme ''Peace Operations in the context of violent Extremism in Africa''.
Speaking at the event President Akufo -Addo said the growing number of breakaway groups in addition to the country's natural vulnerabilities notably the spread of ethnolinguist groups, and the porous nature of the borders call for regional and continental approaches to contain the growing threats of terror and extremist activities.
He added that: ''Despite Ghana being a beacon of peace, stability and democracy in a region that is played by activities of terrorist and extremist groups, Ghana must know she cannot be immune from terror attacks''.
President Akufo-Addo also stated that Ghana is determined to deepen the religious peaceful co-existence that exist between Christians and Muslims religious groupings in the country.
''The activities of terrorists and extremists groups in Ghana take the form mainly of fundraising activities for allegedly charitable organization and divert these funds to support extremist activities around the world. Last year, security agencies in Ghana had to stop the activities of groups purporting to raise funds for Rohinjan Muslims in Yemen which were funds for terror-related activities,'' Akufo-Addo averred.
President Akufo-Addo also indicated that in aid of the global call in action against terror-related activities, Ghana has signed a number of international instruments aimed at the prevention and suppression of international terrorism.
The forum was held under the distinguished Patronage of the Chairmanship of HE Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS), Former President of the Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President John Dramani Mahama among others.
The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Germany and the Government of Norway organized the Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum to facilitate discussions on evolving trends in peace and security in Africa.
The Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum is a flagship annual event designed to bring together political leaders, diplomats and experts to dialogue and share ideas on the most critical evolving peace and security trends on the African continent.
