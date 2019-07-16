Mahama accepts invitation to maiden Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum

Former President John Dramani Mahama will attend the maiden Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum.
This was after the Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, AVM Griffiths Evans, and his management team officially invited him for the Forum.
Mahama took to his Facebook page to confirm the invite and wrote: Earlier today, the Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, AVM Griffiths Evans, and his management team called on me to officially invite me to the maiden Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum.
Security remains paramount in #Africa because if we are to achieve the kind of progress we need in order to create a descent and dignified life for our people, we must have absolute peace for development to take place.
I have confirmed my participation in the September 04 & 05, 2019 Forum, which is also an honour to our countryman, former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.
Mahama speaking to the Commandant and his management team said: “if we are to achieve the kind of progress we need in order to create a decent and dignified life for our people, we must have absolute peace for development to take place.”
The forum is also in honour of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and will take place from 4 to 5 September 2019.
