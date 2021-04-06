Kasoa: Teenage killers of 10-year old boy to appear in court today

The alleged killers of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region will appear before the Ofankor District Court today April 6, 2021.
The two, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17 are to appear before the court for allegedly conspiring to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah, at about 10 a.m. last Saturday.
The entire Lamptey Millis area was thrown into a state of shock and mourning in the mid-morning of Holy Saturday when news emerged that two teenagers had killed a young boy.
READ ALSO: Kasoa murder: We'll lynch killers if you grant them bail - Residents tell police
The incident flooded various social media networks after the arrest of the suspects.
According to Mr Frank Mensah Abdallah, father of the deceased, he had returned from a trip in the Oti Region and was taking a nap when he was informed that his son had been killed by the youngsters.
He said he immediately ran to the scene, an uncompleted building where the culprits had wanted to bury Ishmael and saw his body lying lifeless.
Mr Abdallah said upon enquiry, he was told that Felix had asked his younger brother to lure Ishmael out of the house through an obscure route only to be hit at the back of the head by Nicholas with a stick.
“I am told after he fell down unconscious, Nicholas used a cement block to hit his head again to kill him,” he said.
He said when he asked why his son was killed, the two had said a mallam had asked them to provide the body of a youngster for him to perform some rituals that would enable them to become rich.