Kasoa-Winneba highway : Armed robbers open fire on passengers as police look on helplessly

Heavy armed men on Thursday, December 12 mounted roadblock on the Kasoa - Winneba highway and attacked any vehicle that landed in the robbery zone.
Joy FM reported that policemen deployed to save the situation looked on helplessly for an hour as their weapons refused to function.
One of the victims who narrated the incident said they had to move into the bushes to seek cover.
"We were on our way from Swedru when the robbers attacked our vehicle, they took away all our monies and belongings, I have lost GHS1,800 after we were robbed we jumped into the bushes for cover cause they threatened to shoot us."
"They may have killed a lot of people cause when we entered the bush they opened fire on us," another victim also stated.
Gomoa Dominase District Police commander DSP Paul Ankan said they were able to carry out the attack because it was a peak hour on that stretch.
"That time was the peak hours for commuters so vehicular flow was heavy so they were able to use their guns to stop the cars, the moment one car stops all the rest to follows and they succeeded in robbing six cars and some belongings and money were taken from the commuters, but information reaching us indicated that they brought a vehicle and one driver did not stop so they chased him but when the driver made a u-turn at the junction the robbers moved away.."