Katanga must remain male hall - Edu. Ministry to KNUST Council

The government through the Ministry of Education are urging the management of Kwame Nkrumah Universities of Science and Technology (KNUST) to reconsider the decision to convert the Katanga Hall from an all-male hall to a mixed one.
In a statement signed by the Minister for Education Mathew Opoku Prempeh, he said while the running of the university is the sole preserve of the university’s council, it is important they consider other views regarding the conversion in order to “preserve a peaceful and conducive environment for academic work and cordial relationship in the University.”
KNUST for over a year has not been stable in the region of the hall conversion case. This decision by the management to convert some all-male halls to mix halls led to a violent demonstration by the student body last year. The school was subsequently shut down indefinitely.
Reports suggest that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is the Vice-Chancellor of the university supports the idea of the conversion of Katanga Hall into a mixed hall, but some alumni of the school say they will challenge him on that.
The alumnus is angered the management of the University has gone ahead to admit female students into the conventional male hall disregarding pending resolution processes commenced by the Otumfuo who is Chancellor of the University.
Speaking on the Starr Fm, a Katanga Alumni Executive Gideon Amoaning insisted that the alumni will go all lengths to restore the traditions of the hall even if it means going against a ruling of the Asanteheem.
Answering a question put by host Julius Caesar Anadem : “if the Otumfuo’s decision is that it should remain a mixed hall, what would be the reaction from the alumni,” he was emphatic, “we will still fight it, we will still fight it.”
“Of course we are ready everywhere we have to go even if we have to take the issue to an outside court we will do it. We are doing everything possible to get our hall back and we are not going to end this thing.”
