KNUST hall conversion : We'll fight Otumfuo - Katanga alumni

The alumni of the University Hall of the KNUST has vowed to challenge the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu II should he endorse the conversion of Katanga Hall into a mixed hall.
The alumni are angered the management of the University has gone ahead to admit female students into the conventional male hall disregarding pending resolution processes commenced by the Otumfuo who is Chancellor of the University.
Speaking on the Starr Fm, a Katanga Alumni Executive Gideon Amoaning insisted that the alumni will go all lengths to restore the traditions of the hall even if it means going against a ruling of the Asanteheem.
Answering a question put by host Julius Caesar Anadem : “if the Otumfuo’s decision is that it should remain a mixed hall, what would be the reaction from the alumni,” he was emphatic, “we will still fight it, we will still fight it.”
“Of course we are ready everywhere we have to go even if we have to take the issue to an outside court we will do it. We are doing everything possible to get our hall back and we are not going to end this thing.”
However, Police in Ashanti Region arrested five(5) members of the University hall popularly known as Katanga of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST yesterday.
The students and some alumni had gathered at Maxima, few meters from KNUST campus, holding placards which read “We want our hall back’ and ‘Kum y3n pr3ko”.
