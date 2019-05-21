KIA terminal 3 flood : Drainage systems to be reconstructed - Minister

Drainage systems at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport, KIA will be reconstructed after the terminal flooded on Monday.
The Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda in an interview with Joy FM blamed Amalgamated Design Consultants, for the recent flooding of the newly constructed Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3.
According to him, they have noticed provisions for drains that have not made enough openings to take the water coming from the air side, into the drain just before the Terminal building.
The Minister assured that his office is working with the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited to deal with the situation.
“The Ghana Airports Company Managing Director with the consultants are meeting to see how to redesign and configure the Terminal.
“It should be taken care of by Mapa Construction MNG Holding and the consultants have to be responsible for that. Fortunately, we are still within the first liability period so the construction company is responsible for the costs,” he said.
Terminal 3 flooded
The newly built terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA has flooded after the heavy downpour on Monday, May 20.
In a viral video, the workers at the terminal 3 are seen trying to mop the floor at the terminal.
