Kinbu Sectech to be refurbished - Mayor of Accra

The mayor of Accra Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, says there are plans to refurbish the Kinbu Senior High Technical School to rise to the standard of a modern technical training school.
Mr Sowah who was speaking at the launch of the school's 145th anniversary on Friday May 24, 2019 said the Assembly is working closely with the Metro Director of Education and the Headmistress of the school to present a master plan that would improve the physical condition of the school and create a conducive atmosphere for learning for decades to come.
“This is the only and proper technical school in the city and if not maintained and protected, will lose its status and produce more students who would venture into humanities at the tertiary level," he said.
He indicated that President Akufo-Addo is very much interested in technical and vocational education, hence his belief in the German model of technical education, and directive to all the Assemblies to actively support vocational and technical schools in their jurisdiction.
The mayor observed that the government is developing infrastructure in the various schools and also awarded contracts for the provision of additional facilities in many senior high schools including Kinbu Senior High to absorb the expected increase in enrolment due to the implementation of the free senior high school programme.
The AMA boss also gave the assurance that his office, in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, would soon evict all squatters who have taken over the school's land.
The Headmistress of the school, Gloria Adukonu, in a remark, stressed the need for more infrastructural development in the school to accommodate the current student population of 1,990.
Kinbu's 145th-anniversary launch was on the theme: “The Kinbu Story”.
