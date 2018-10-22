Kingsley Karikari-Bondzie is new Dep.CEO of Coastal Dev't Authority

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie as the deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority.
His appointment comes shortly after the President announced the then deputy CEO of the Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib as the substantive CEO in pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Coastal Development Authority Act, 2017 (Act 961).
Ahmed Shai became the substantive CEO after Mr. Samuel Atta Mensah resigned as the CEO few months after being in office.
Mr. Karikari is a native of Asebu in the Central Region.
He is a teacher of the Mfantsipim School and holds a degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Cape Coast.
In a statement, he thanked President Akufo-Addo for the gesture and the confidence reposed in him.
“I am extremely grateful to the president of the Republic of Ghana for appointing me to the high office of Deputy CEO, Coastal Development Authority. Thanks for the belief in me. Your magnanimity is beyond my imagination and I pledge never to let you down.”
“It is the duty of those who are privileged to be appointed to create space for those without an appointment to get their own levels of appointment. Together with my colleagues, we won’t let you down on this, he added.
He extended similar appreciation to God, his family, chiefs, pastors, party members, and mates from Mfantsipim School for the support given him.
Mr. Karikari-Bondzie has promised to deliver on his mandate and achieve the targets of the coastal development authority.
“Politics is a complex business. I know the huge expectations of our coastal belt. God be my helper, I will work with the CEO, other colleagues as well as the Board and Ministry to bring the needed Development to the people of the four regions.”
READ MORE: Akufo-Addo appoints Ahmed Shaib as new CEO for Coastal Development Authority
President Akufo-Addo created the Coastal Development Authority, together with the Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities, and tasked them to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).
The development authorities were passed into law in November 2017.
IPEP is expected to fulfill the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign promise of providing all the 275 constituencies with $1 million annually.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana