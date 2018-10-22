KNUST shut down; 3 students arrested after violent protest

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been shut down effective today and students have been asked to pack and move out of the campus tomorrow morning by 6 am.
According to the Public Relations officer of the school, Kwame Yeboah Jnr., the school will remain shut down indefinitely until the issues leading to the riot are amicably settled. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed on the campus from today 6 pm till 6 am tomorrow morning, this is to serve as a measure to restrict movement of all persons within and around the school campus.
In a related development, three Students of the University have been arrested after students went on a rampage this morning [Monday], destroying school properties in a violent protest. The students are protesting against alleged brutalities meted out to their colleagues who were arrested at the University Hall last Friday and later granted bail.
The protest which started as a peaceful one, turned chaotic when armed police officers fired gunshots to disperse the rampaging students. The students marched through the campus amidst chants and held placards which called for the dismissal of the Vice-Chancellor among other complaints.
According to PrimeNewsGhana's reporter on location, streetlights, signages, glass doors at the main administration block have all been destroyed. Dustbins were destroyed, leaving piles of refuse scattered all over.
Vehicles and motorbikes belonging to teaching and non-teaching staff were also not spared. Some offices and cars were ransacked, while properties at the school were also destroyed.
Lectures were eventually boycotted as students who defied the SRC’s directive not to go for lectures later joined in the protest.
Speaking to Citi News monitored by Prime News Ghana, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Kwame Yeboah Jnr said the school will assess the extent of damage caused and take the appropriate measures.
The Organizing Secretary of the Association ,Antony Avege said “We wish this did not come this far, but if it gets to a point where the University police or security brutalize students, you get to a point where students want to defend themselves and if it gets there, there is little the Alumni can do and that is why we are trying to negotiate with the University.”
