KNUST: Ensure your own safety - Management to female students

Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are being asked to take responsibility for their own safety in the wake of sexual attacks against women.
The school has also decided to step up security on campus.
"We as a university are playing our part but female students should also make sure they ensure their own safety, you are not supposed to be entering when a male student invites you to a place it's not your hostel, Public Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe advised.
Even if you have to go get a colleague to go with you if it becomes necessary."
This comes after six students KNUST who allegedly gang-raped a student have been remanded.
The six were remanded by the Asokore Mampong District Court and the lawyer for the accused, Richard Adu Darko has denied the claims.
“These are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape, he said.
“Looking at the fact which have been presented to us, honestly we don’t see rape but that’s what they have been accused of and once someone is accused, the law says the person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.
“So, now until they plead that they are guilty or a court of competent jurisdiction finds them guilty, they are innocent. At this material moment this is a court of first instance and they have been brought here for purposes of remanding them into lawful custody,” Adu Darko said, as quoted by 3news.com.
This is the second time in a month KNUST has been in the news for sexual assault on its students.