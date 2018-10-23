KNUST: SRC explains the main reasons for their violent protest

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have moved quickly to quash suggestions by the school's management that they protested because of the new mix hall system.
The school's management earlier last month decided to convert Katanga, Unity, Africa, Independence, University, Unity and Queen Elizabeth into mix halls.
This infuriated most of the students and they have since voiced out their displeasure.
This has led to a series of clashes between students and management and last Friday some students were brutalized after holding a vigil.
The SRC have now come clear to explain that, their main reason for their violent protest on Monday, October 22, 2018, was not about the change of the traditional halls to mix halls but the continuous disrespect and assault by the University security to students.
