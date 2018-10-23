KNUST: UTAG calls for calm

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have issued a statement calling for calm after the violent protest by students of KNUST on Monday, October 22, 2018.
The protest which they claim is against oppression from the school authorities ended in an ugly manner as several properties were destroyed by the angry students.
This led to the police and the military being deployed to ensure calmness in the school.
The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) imposed a curfew on the students and the school has since been shut down indefinitely.
UTAG said students have the rights to go on a lawful demonstration but condemned the act of vandalism by the students.
They there urged the government to put in place the necessary measures to safeguard the lives of the staff of the university and their properties.
UTAG also called on both the students and the school's management to remain calm and quickly resolve the issue so that normal academic life will be restored.
