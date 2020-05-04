Korle Bu discharges seven Covid-19 patients

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has discharged seven Covid-19 patients.
A statement signed by the Chief Executive of the Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare said the Covid-19 Treatment Centre has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission.
The patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative. The patients were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.
The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an elderly, a doctor and a security officer.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 2,169 with 18 deaths so far. The positive news is some 229 people have fully recovered and discharged.
The latest update comes from the results of 3,552 samples that were tested by the various testing centres across the country.
This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) regular update on the situation of the disease in the country.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region.
Greater Accra Region – 1,852
Ashanti Region – 117
Eastern Region – 87
Central Region – 21
Oti Region – 19
Upper East Region – 19
Volta Region – 16
Northern Region – 13
Upper West Region – 10
Western Region – 9
Western North Region – 4
North East Region – 2