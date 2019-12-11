Kotoka Airport terminal 1 and 2 to be refurbished

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, has directed the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to refurbish terminals One (T1) and Two (T2) of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to accommodate the growing number of passengers.
He said that had become necessary because Terminal Three (T3), which is reserved for international flights and travels, was fast reaching its limits within a year of completion, hence the need for the refurbishment of the two other terminals.
Addressing the 75th International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Day in Accra yesterday, the minister said the expansion of the facilities was important to help the country take advantage of the anticipated growth in the aviation industry.
The event, which was on the theme: “75 Years of connecting the world”, was meant to establish and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation in the social and economic development of nations.
It was also to show the unique role of the ICAO in helping countries to cooperate and realise a global rapid transit network for the service of mankind.
Mr Adda said the T3, which became operational in September 2018, had so far handled three million passengers.
“The construction of T3 was meant for five million passengers, and if by the end of this year alone we are exceeding three million, it means we will soon reach its target,” he said.
He explained that it was for that reason that T1 and T2 needed to be refurbished and expanded.
After the completion of T3 in 2018, all international flights were moved there, while domestic flights were transferred to T2.
The GACL said at the time that Terminal One was to be used as a centre for the servicing of private jets.
The Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Mr Simon Allotey, said the ICAO worked with 193 member states and industry groups to reach consensus on international Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).
The SARPs include support for a safe, efficient, secure, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible civil aviation sector.
“There are currently 19 annexes to the Chicago Convention containing over 1,200 SARPs. All ICAO member states are bound to implement them, except when a difference is filed.
“The standards are to ensure a uniform application of procedures necessary for the safety or regulation of international air navigation,” Mr Allotey added.
He said the theme for the day reflected the scale of social and economic impact of the aviation sector as the fastest and most effective means of connecting people, services and goods globally.
The Managing Director of the GACL, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, commended the GCAA for keeping the company on its toes by ensuring regular and effective management of its activities.
“We assure the GCAA of our continuous cooperation to ensure safety of our air space,” he added.
Credit:Graphic