Krobo Odumase clashes : We will restore power if residents comport themselves - PDS

The Public Relations Officer of the Power Distribution Service, PDS, William Boateng says power will be restored to Manya Kpongunor if staff of the PDS are given assurance that they will not be attacked if they visit the community.
This follows a disconnection exercise at Manya Kpongornor in the Eastern Region which turned chaotic as residents attacked a PDS staff.
The violence left one dead and several others injured. It also left the town in darkness, resulting in the halt of economic activities.
In an interview on Starr FM,PRO of the PDS William Boateng said :''As we speak, the workers are not too sure that they will be safe if they go back to the areas, however, I am told at the meeting led by MP of Manya Krobo that they will communicate the position of the company to the residents in the area. If peace prevails, our team will move there to work on transformers and restore power''.
He also added that in order to avoid power disconnection, consumers should make sure all bills are settled
"We should all be fair to ourselves if you consume the power, payment should be done. If you have a challenge which includes huge debt and unable to pay instantly, you can talk to us which we can do something about it. Its better than owning up than we fishing you out''.
Meanwhile, the NPP is demanding an apology that the Eastern Regional minister apologizes over his comment that said residents who cannot pay bills must disconnect themselves from the National grid.
''Per our culture, I cannot apologize on behalf of the minister when he is alive. I throw it to him to apologize to the good people of the Krorboland'', Consistency secretary, Goodman Awuku stated.
Again, the NPP Manya Krobo called for a committee of inquiry to be formed to look into the clashes that occurred last week.
READ ALSO: Krobo odumase clashes: Power cut affecting economic activities in the area - MCE
PDS mass disconnection exercise: Bills have not been paid since 2017 - Manager