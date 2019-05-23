PDS mass disconnection exercise : Bills have not been paid since 2017 - Manager

The Power Distribution Service, PDS Manager, Edward Okyere of Somanya in the Eastern Region says residents of Krobo Odumase have unsettled bills since 2017.
According to the PDS Manager, the residents have huge sums of money to pay for the regular power supply but has failed to do so.
The PDS has withdrawn its staff working on some vital power projects in the area following the attack on them, the company has also disconnected the power supply to several communities
Speaking to Starr Fm, the PDS manager Edward Okyere said: "For bills having problems we have worked on them. Since 2017 some people have not paid their bills so even if your monthly bill is GH 50 and from 2017 up till now you have not paid, just multiply 50 by 20 and you could see the person has a huge sum to clear''.
The residents attacked a PDS staff with stones and sticks to demand a review of what they describe as exorbitant electricity bills. Following that, one person has been reported dead and five others injured.
According to reports, the police patrolled the community since last night, and are still on it this morning. The situation has however been calmed. Currently, Several attempts made to speak to authorities has proved futile except the MP of the area who spoke on Accra based Adom FM said he is unhappy with the incident and is working with other stakeholders to curb the situation. He said the approach used by the PDS is not the best.
Also, over 30 persons have been arrested over an attack on a staff of Power Distribution Service, PDS carrying out a disconnection exercise.
Meanwhile, PRO of the Eastern Regional Police command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said five police officers have sustained various degrees of injuries
''We have retrieved some weapons from the youth including cutlass and other dangerous weapons. Some of our men have sustained serious injuries. Based on reports, the policemen were in danger, some of them came under threat and had to defend themselves.Five(5) of my men, officers have sustained injuries now''.
READ ALSO:
- PDS mass disconnection exercise: 14-year-old boy shot dead at Krobo Odumase
- PDS suspends mass disconnection exercise at Manya Kpongunor
For more Ghana headlines visit primenewsghana.com