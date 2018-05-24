Kwesi Nyantakyi to report to CID on Thursday

The embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, will present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Prime News Ghana can confirm that, Mr. Nyantakyi will report to the CID by 10am today which forms part of the bail conditions agreed upon.
The police CID on Wednesday evening granted bail to the Mr. Nyantakyi after he was interrogated over allegations that, he had used the names of the President and the Vice-President to extort money from some supposed investors.
Mr. Nyantakyi was picked up by plain-clothed policemen moments after his flight touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from a trip to Morocco.
Detectives from the CID who had positioned themselves at the KIA awaiting his arrival wasted no time in whisking him away to the CID Headquarters for questioning.
At the CID Headquarters, the plain-clothed men accompanied Mr. Nyantakyi, who sported a blue suit, to the Operations Unit of the department.
For more than four hours, journalists from various media houses waited in vain to catch a glimpse of Mr. Nyantakyi to update their listeners, readers and viewers.
While some tried to access information from various sources, others were seen chatting in groups or filing their news reports.
The General Secretary of the GFA, Isaac Addo and two Executive Committee Members, Wilfred Osei Palmer and Kweku Eyiah, were seen at the CID Headquarters.
Although police officials, both at the CID Headquarters and the Police Headquarters were tight-lipped about the arrest, an official press release confirmed that the police were investigating the GFA boss for alleged offences, including corruption.
The police smuggled Mr. Nyantakyi from the CID premises, swerving the 'prying lenses' of the media.
He was then taken to his private residence in search of evidence as part of investigations on an allegation of fraud against him.
Mr. Nyantakyi was brought back to the CID premises after that and granted bail. As part of the bail conditions, he is mandated to report to the CID on Thursday.