Labianca saga: GRA dissociates itself from Colonel Damoah’s comments against Special Prosecutor

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) through a statement has dissociated itself from the comments made by the Commissioner of GRA’s Customs Division, Colonel (Rtd) Kwadwo Damoah accusing the Special Prosecutor of deliberately targeting him.
In a statement, GRA said the comments made by Colonel (Rtd) Kwadwo Damoah are in his personal capacity and do not convey the opinion of the Board and Management of GRA.
"In this regard the Authority wishes to state that the comments made by the Commissioner of the Customs Division, Col Kwadwo Damoah Rtd. at the Customs Management Retreat on Wednesday 10th August 2022 on the outcomes of the
investigation were made in his personal capacity and do not convey the opinion of the Board and Management of GRA."
The Authority stated for the record that it accords the Office of the Special Prosecutor the needed respect and dignity.
"The Authority would like to state for the record that it accords the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) the respect and the dignity that the OSP carries. GRA continually looks for every opportunity to improve on revenue as well as block any leakage."
The GRA further said it is studying the outcomes of the report in detail and will not hesitate to ensure that, per its mandate, all processes and procedures that are identified to lead to the loss of revenue or have the potential to lead to loss of revenue are blocked.
Col. Kwadwo Damoah, (RTD) last week accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of attempting to bring him down.
This was after the OSP recovered over GHC1 million GHC1,074, 627.15) from Labianca Foods in unpaid import duties, a scandal involving a company belong to a Council of State member.
Speaking at a Customs Division Management Retreat in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Col. Damoah said of the report: “If you read it very well, there is nothing in it. It is hollow.”
He also indicated underlying friction between him and the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.
“I even sent people to go and tell him [Kissi Agyabeng] that he is a small boy. I am older than him,” Col. Damoah said.
“If he attempts to destroy me, it won’t be easy for him. People have tried it. I have survived, and this one too, I will survive.”
The Commissioner believes the report is meant to tarnish his reputation following his refusal to second one of his men, one Mr. Akrugu, to the office of the Special Prosecutor.
The Customs Staff Association (CSA) has strongly jumped to the defence of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, over the Division’s position on the corruption-related offence established by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against Labianca Group Limited.