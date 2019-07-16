Lance Corporal criticising new Parliament chamber stripped of rank, to spend 90days in guardroom

Lance Corporal seen in a viral video speaking against the controversial new parliamentary chamber has been stripped of his rank and also sentenced to 90 days imprisonment with hard labour at the guardroom.
Lance Corporal Lincoln Isaac Wassah of 2 Recce Squadron in Sunyani, was seen in a military uniform in the viral video supporting the social media campaign against the construction of a new 450-seater Parliament complex.
The Lance Corporal cited among other reasons the need for the Parliament to prioritize projects that would solve the massive social infrastructure deficit including the lack of hospitals, schools, potable water and good roads.
He further cautioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to intervene in the issue.
L/Cpl Wassah was later locked up by the Military High Command for interrogation.
Reports indicated that a board of inquiry was set up by the Commanding Officer of the Recce Regiment Gondar Barracks Burma camp.
The board was chaired by the Commanding Officer of the Unit, Lt Colonel W.A.K. Ackah. Other members included Captain V. Bempong, WO1 Dafliso V, Sgt Attor R and Lance Corporal Okumtey J.O.
L/Cpl Wassah was said to have shown no sign of remorse during his interrogations. After questions and answers, the board came out with their judgement and concluded that L/Cpl Wassah should be stripped of his rank, and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment with hard labour at the guardroom.
READ ALSO :