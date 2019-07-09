GAF probes Lance Corporal criticizing new Parliament chamber

The Ghana Armed Forces, GAF has begun investigations into a viral video in which a Lance Corporal is seen criticizing plans by Parliament to construct a new complex.
The Lance Corporal in the video cited among other reasons the need for the Parliament to prioritize projects that would solve the massive social infrastructure deficit including the lack of hospitals, schools, potable water and good roads.
The Deputy Defense Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro told Citi FM the investigation will determine the punishment to be meted out to him.
He further cautioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to intervene in the issue.
“We have a way of doing things in the Armed forces. It’s not like the civil institutions were anytime you [can] wake up [and make complaints]. We can’t do that in the armed forces.”
L/Cpl. Wassa according to earlier reports has been picked up and kept in a guardroom and is likely to spend about a month in detention in accordance with military regulations.
