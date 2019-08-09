Land Guards attacks: Residents protest over constant harassment at Adegon

Residents of Adegon, a town in Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region are protesting over what they describe as constant attacks and harassments from land guards in the area.
The residents today, August 9, 2019, embarked on a peaceful demonstration saying that they are now living in fear and demand a rapid response from the government by ensuring security in the area to prevent these attacks.
According to reports, the actions of the land guards in the area has been ongoing for over 2 years now. Again, buildings in the area have been graded leaving them sitting on a heap of sand.
Speaking to Starr FM, residents appealed to the government for security in the area
''Everyday land guards are harassing us. Even now when you are sending your children to school they refuse to go claiming land guards will attack them. So we are appealing to the government to come to our aid. Not that we are afraid of land guards, we don't want to take the law into our hands''.
Another stated that: What these land guards are doing is unbearable, the police are now protecting the land guards, they have beaten one of our colleagues mercilessly. When we reported, the police asked us to bring evidence. We sent them the medical report but the police didn't do anything. If they don't help us we will put the law into our own hands''.
''What is happening in our village is bad. We cannot be in our town and be attacked by land guards holding cutlass, guns. If we are been ejected from here then we should be told to relocate elsewhere if there are no laws tell us so we can defend ourselves,'' a resident indicated.
READ ALSO :