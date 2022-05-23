Lands Ministry begins investigations into alleged acquisition of Achimota Forest lands by Sir John

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has begun investigations into a document circulating on Facebook alleging that the former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie had acquired some portions of the Achimota Forest.
According to the statement, "The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him."
The document circulating on Facebook said to be Sir John's will have some portions of the Achimota Forest purchased by him and given to some members of his family.
Full statement below:
*ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING ACHIMOTA FOREST AND THE PURPORTED WILL OF THE LATE FORESTRY COMMISSION CEO.*
The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations, and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.
The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.
END
*PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT *
MINISTRY OF LANDS AND NATURAL RESOURCES