Lawyer to offer legal service to Lance Corporal convicted for criticising Parliament chamber

Lawyer Yaw Oppong has offered to provide legal services to the Lance Corporal who has been convicted for criticising the new Parliament chamber.
Lance Corporal Lincoln Isaac Wassah of 2 Recce Squadron in Sunyani, was seen in a military uniform in the viral video supporting the social media campaign against the construction of a new 450-seater Parliament complex.
L/Cpl Wassah was later locked up by the Military High Command for interrogation.
After the interrogation, he was stripped of his rank and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment with hard labour at the guardroom for flouting military regulations.
But, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Oppong said the sentence was too harsh and that he was available to offer legal services for the convicted soldier.
Counsel explained that he would study the process leading to the conviction and advise accordingly when given the opportunity.
Mr Oppong said he had in the past appealed the conviction of a soldier through court marshal and was successful.
