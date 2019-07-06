Lawyers for Modern Ghana journalists to sue the State

Lawyers for the two Modern Ghana journalists that were arrested by the National Security for cybercrime have hinted of plans to sue the state.
According to the lawyers for the journalists, their documents are ready for them to proceed to court.
Speaking on Joy FM, one of the lawyers Samson Lardi said the suit will focus on human right and criminal charges against the state.
He added that they have witnesses available to aid the case in court.
Arrest and Charges
The state has on Friday, July 5 discontinued the case against two Modern Ghana journalists.
Senior State Attorney, Stella Ohene Appiah in an application told the court they do not intend to continue with the case at this stage.
The Accra High Court after application discharged the Modern Ghana journalists charged with stealing and unauthorised access to electronic records.
ModernGhana editor, Emmanuel Adjarfo Abugri and his colleague, Emmanuel Britwum, were picked up last week by operatives of the National Security amidst accusations that they had been assaulted.
An editor at Peace FM, Yaw Obeng Manu, was also later arrested and charged for the same offences.
