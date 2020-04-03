Let's take advantage of lockdown to clean our homes - Cecilia Dapaah

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the lockdown and clean their homes.
The Sanitation Ministry today begins a 3-day clean-up exercise of Accra and Kumasi.
Ms Dapaah speaking at a press briefing said this will be the best time for many Ghanaians to clean their streets and gutters since they are home.
According to her, the Ministry will take advantage of people being home to clean up our streets and gutters, She says now that the streets have been cleared of hawkers a nationwide cleanup exercise can be held.
"The Ministry will undertake a cleanup exercise in the Greater Accra with effect from today till Sunday and we expect individuals to do same in their various houses"
This cleanup exercise is being spearheaded by the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry but they will work hand in hand with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association “led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.”
There have been numerous calls from a section of the public for a clean-up exercise to be done due to the heaps of rubbish that one sees anytime they are in town.
Recently there was a fumigation exercise done at Accra and Kumasi markets and that was part of measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.