Massive 3-day clean-up exercise of Accra, Kumasi to begin on April 3

Accra and Kumasi will undergo a massive 3-day clean-up exercise from April 3 to April 5 2020.
This cleanup exercise is being spearheaded by the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry but they will work hand in hand with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association “led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.”
A statement from the Ministry confirming the exercise read: “The exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities in support of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease,” a statement from the Ministry said.
The exercise will focus on the desilting of gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places and lorry parks and the emptying of street litter bins.
Residents were advised to “keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.”
In line with these concerns, the Ministry urges environmental service providers “to ensure regular collection and disposal of waste from homes within their concessional areas.”
There have been numerous calls from a section of the public for a clean-up exercise to be done due to the heaps of rubbish that one sees anytime they are in town.
Recently there was a fumigation exercise done at Accra and Kumasi markets and that was part of measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.