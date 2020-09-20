Limited resources making administrative work difficult - National Labour Commission

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is lamenting the inadequate funding is making it difficult to carry out administrative work.
Executive Director of the Commission Ofosu Asamoah says though the Finance Ministry has met their budgetary requirement, the cap placed on it is making it difficult for them to work.
Speaking to the media Mr Asamoah said they always have to work within a limited budget.
READ ALSO: 5 rearrested and charged with murder over lynching of 'Witch woman'
"I made a presentation last week on the budget. We are told you will be giving a certain amount to work within a year so it is for us to plan within that amount given. So if you don't plan within that figure what we call 'cut your coat according to your size' then you might be in trouble, but we have been able to manage for some years now".
Mr Asamoah also said the Commission requires more staff and a financial clearance must be given to carry that out.
"We need to employ more people but because of no financial clearance recruitment has become a difficulty because we have regional offices"
Meanwhile, the Commission has secured an interlocutory injunction against a planned strike by some health workers.
The injunction was filed at an Accra High Court on September 18 against the Ghana Nurses and Midwives’ Association.
The group, a section of nurses, midwives, physician assistants and certified registered anaesthetics working in public health facilities across the country, are demanding better conditions of service.
This comes at a time when the health professionals across the country are at the forefront of the fight against the novel Coronavirus.
The defendants had planned to withdraw their services from Monday, September 21, after failed negotiations geared towards getting the concerns addressed.
The groups include the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Ghana Physicians Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Registered Anaesthetists.
The Associations are reported to have issued a communiqué on September 4, this year, informing their members about the posture of their employer, which was contrary to Provision 97 of the Labour law 2003.
However, the applicant succeeded in the Motion Ex-parte for an Interlocutory Injunction at the Labour Court 1.
“It is hereby further ordered that this injunction is for 10 days and upon its Applicants are to come back to court on notice,” the High Court indicated.