Linda Ofori Kwafo named board Chair of the Special Prosecutor Board

Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori Kwafo, has been chosen to Chair the governing board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Board
.
Linda Ofori Kwafo explained that her current position is contingent on her role in civil society.
“You have to be in civil society to be representing the group on the board, so I am not quitting my job. It is not a full-time role,”
President Akufo-Addo who on Thursday, 12 July 2018, swore into office the Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
The Board members are: from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and his deputy Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey; Deputy Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, Mr Charles Nana Antwi, a representative of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO); Mrs Linda Ofori Kwafo, Ghana Integrity Initiative; Mr Addai Wereko Tawiah, a representative of the office of the Auditor-General; Mr Kofi Boadu Boakye, a representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre; Mr Charles Ayamado, a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Mr Kweku Domfe, a representative of the Ministry of National Security.
Parliament passed a law in November in 2017, to establish the Office of the Special Prosecutor as a specialized agency to investigate specific cases of corruption involving public officers, politically-exposed persons, as well as individuals in the private sector implicated in corrupt practices. The office is empowered by law to prosecute offenders on the authority of the Attorney-General.