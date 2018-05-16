LIVE: Parliament Vets Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee

Vetting of Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey is underway.
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye announced the Deputy Special Prosecutor's nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 26, 2018, during an emergency sitting in Parliament to ratify the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE VETTING
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey, when approved by parliament, will assist Martin A.B.K Amidu at the Special Prosecutor's Office to help fight corruption in the country.
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.