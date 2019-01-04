LIVE: Rev Owusu Bempah speaks - Muslims did not attack my church

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah says the irate youth who attacked his church over his New Year's eve predictions were not Muslims.
According to Rev Bempah, he attended Ahmadiyya schools in his youthful days and he knows Muslims to be peaceful people who will not resort to violence over his prophecy.
"I know them, they will never do this," Rev Bempah said in a live video on his Facebook Page
According to him, he did not prophesy to disgrace the persons involved but it was divined to him by God and he had no control over it.
Watch him here as he speaks with Kofi TV: