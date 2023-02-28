Mahama congratulates newly enskinned Yagbonwura

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I, the new King of Gonjaland.
Mahama in his congratulatory message said he is "proud that the time-tested traditions of Gonjaland, handed by the Founder of Gonja, Ndewura Sumaila Jakpa, has once again worked seamlessly and peacefully installed the successor to our late overlord, HRM Yiram, Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I."
“Congratulations to Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I, the new King of Gonjaland.
“I wish our new King long life and a successful reign that will deliver tangible development to our people.”
The Kingmakers of the Yagbon Skin of the Gonja Kingdom headed by the Sonyowura Kanyiti I, have settled on Tulwewura Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi as the next king of the Yagbon Skin.
An announcement was made by Sonyowura Kanyiti at the Jakpa Palace after a closed-door meeting by the kingmakers.
Tulwewura Soale Mbema succeeds late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I who died at the Jakpa palace on Sunday, February, 5.
He is expected to perform the twelve-day funeral of his predecessor before he will be enskinned.