Mahama consoles wife, children & mother of later Amissah-Arthur

Former President John Mahama has console the wife and children of the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, whose journey for eternity begins today.
In a facebook post early Thursday, President Mahama said “today, all of us-family, party comrades, well wishers and nation-are united in grief at his passing. Our hearts reach out at this time to Matilda and the children, and his aged mother”.
The academic and politician, who was the fifth Vice-President of Ghana, came in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.
Mr. Amissah-Arthur collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The final funeral rites of former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur will begin today [Thursday].
The two-day funeral ceremony will commence at the Accra International conference center where the remains of the late Amissah-Arthur has been be laid in state for public viewing at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The burial service will be held on Friday, July 27 after which he will be laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.
The former Vice President passed away at age 67 on June 29, 2018.
