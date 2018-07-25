Police to close roads in Accra for the late Amissah-Arthur's funeral

Some public roads in Accra will be temporarily closed ahead of the funeral and burial service of the late Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur from Thursday 26th to Friday 27th July 2018.
The Accra Regional Police command announced this in a statement released on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
The roads which will be closed include, the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.
Motorists from Lokko street towards the castle road are therefore advised to rather use Ajumaku and Oxford streets, while motorists from AU Circle towards the Castle road will be diverted to use the Abdul Diouf and king Hassan roads.
The police have urged the general public especially motorists to take note of the arrangements and cooperate as unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to either park or drive through the stipulated roads.
Below is the full statement:
The late former Vice President Amissah-Arthur will be laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, July 26 and will be buried on Friday, 27 July at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp, Accra.