Mahama speaks on Africa’s strategic priorities at Chatham House today

Former President John Dramani Mahama, will today, Friday, January 27 deliver a lecture on “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role” at Chatham House, London.
Mr. Mahama, a strong advocate for a resilient Africa that works strategically towards the attainment of the continent’s Agenda 2063 goals, is also a passionate believer in consolidating democracy.
Currently the Chairperson of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa and a member of the Panel for Global Public Health Convention, Mr. Mahama will share his insights on the future of Africa and its strategic priorities and interact with the audience at Chatham House.
In a tweet, he stated: “An opportunity to continue my advocacy for a resilient Africa that works strategically towards the attainment of the continent’s Agenda 2063 goals.”
