Major Mahama was shot by two people - Investigator reveals

The investigator in the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has revealed that the late officer was shot by two people while the others hit him with cement blocks and metal rods.
The investigator Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwa told the Accra High Court yesterday that Mahama was shot.
“My investigations into the case revealed that the 10th accused person (Kwesi Asante ) and the 11th accused person (Charles Kwaning) shot the late Major Mahama.”
When asked by the prosecutor, Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, how he arrived at that conclusion, the police officer said he had watched the videos which showed how Major Mahama was killed and interviewed witnesses and suspects.
READ ALSO: Ex - Major Mahama's death caused by multiple head injuries – Pathologist
Continuing with his testimony, Chief Inspector Agyakwa said all the accused persons, with the exception of William Baah, John Bosie, Bismarck Abanga, Kwadwo Anima and Bismark Donkor, were captured in the videos which showed the killing of the military officer.
According to the witness, one of the videos was five minutes, 20 seconds long, while another was one minute, 20 seconds long.
Chief Inspector Agyakwa is the 14th and last witness presented to the court by the prosecution to prove its case.
Background
Major Mahama was killed at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.
He is said to have been lynched as he went on a morning walk that led him to Denkyira Obuasi.
Fourteen people, including William Baah, a former Assembly Member for Denkyira Obuasi, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.
Others are Bernard Asamoah, alias Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.
READ ALSO: Murder of late Major Mahama : Ghanaians still think we are killers - MP of Denkyira Obuasi
They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.