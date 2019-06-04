Murder of late Major Mahama : Ghanaians still think we are killers - MP of Denkyira Obuasi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper Denkyira West, Mr Samuel Nsowah-Djan, says Ghanaians still have the notion about Denkyira Obuasi residents as ''killers'' following the murder a military soldier, late Major Mahama.
The Member of Parliament has, therefore, urged Ghanaians not to resort to instant justice when dealing with suspected criminals.He also stated that said such attacks could lead to severe injuries and death to innocent people who were engaged in their legitimate work.
Mr Nsowa-Djan reflecting on the second anniversary of the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama by a mob while on anti-illegal mining assignment two years ago at Denkyira Obuasi said the murder of Major Mahama had dented the image of the area and its people.
"The killing of Major Mahama has damaged the reputation of the area. People think that we are the killers", he said.
The Legislator disclosed that wherever he went to and mentioned his name and position as the MP for Upper Denkyira West, people began to look at him with suspicion.
Denkyira Obuasi, which is now called New Obuasi, is one of the towns in the Upper Denkyira West.
The government last Wednesday unveiled a statue at the Airport Hills (Kpeletso) Roundabout at La, a suburb of Accra, in memory of Late MPMajor Mahama.
The ceremony was attended by the top-brass of the military, including the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Obed Akwa; the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul and the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery.
Mr Nsowa-Djan, touching on the effects the unfortunate situation has had on Denkyira Obuasi, he said the attacks had retrogressed development in the area.
He pointed out that the area was a predominant farming community and indicated that following the murder of the soldier, many farmers deserted their farms.
Also, many youth and professionals, including doctors, nurses and teachers have deserted the town because of fear of reprisal attacks by the military.
He added that the desertion of the area had adversely affected commercial activities and livelihoods of the few people left in the area.
READ ALSO: Halt commemoration day of Major Mahama's death - DCE to Denkyira Obuasi residents