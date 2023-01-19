Man behind audio alleging Police planted narcotics in his car arrested

Police have described allegations made in an audio tape regarding the conduct of some officers as “false” and a “total fabrication” by the suspect.
The police said the suspect, Patrick Asiedu, who was arrested on Wednesday, was an Uber driver and not a Doctor.
He is currently in police custody.
“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in such dramatic detail on the audiotape, are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination”, the police said in a statement.
“Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are all also untrue”, the police noted.
It added: “Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident, to what he described on the audiotape, happen to one of his passengers”.
Meanwhile, on another audiotape that has come to the attention of the police, “the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded”.
The police said investigations are still ongoing and the suspect, who is currently in police custody, will be brought to justice.