Man who attempted to use daughter for money ritual denied bail

The Domestic Violence and Support Center Court in Accra has denied bail to Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, the 47-year-old Netherlands-based Ghanaian businessman alleged to have attempted to use his 11-year-old daughter for money ritual.
A herbalist in Oyibi near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, caused Mr. Oppong’s arrest when the businessman went over to consult him.
This was after the herbalist had alleged that Mr. Oppong offered him GH¢10,000, including “other good surprises”, as payment to sacrifice the 11-year-old girl for money ritual.
Mr. Oppong has thus provisionally been charged with preparation to commit crime, to wit murder.
The court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, on Monday, June 20, 2022, declined to admit Mr. Oppong to bail.
Her Worship held that her court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail in the matter.
The businessman has subsequently been remanded to re-appear on July 4, 2021.