Manasseh resigns from Multimedia, Malik Daabu to head investigative desk

Head of investigations at Joy News Manasseh Azure Awuni has resigned from the Multimedia Group Limited according to Prime News Ghana sources.
It is unclear what led to his resignation.
The journalist known for controversial investigations and anti-corruption reports recently had to battle government with regards to one of his reports.
Manasseh led the Joy News team to do a documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the nation". The expose said the NPP government were training a militia group at the Osu Castle.
The government was unhappy about the documentary and petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC).
After several months of hearing, the NMC ruled that the documentary was unethical, misleading and amounted to a misrepresentation of facts. Joy News and Manasseh, however, insist the NMC ruling was not accurate.
Manasseh joined Multimedia in 2012. He has won several awards including the GJA Journalist of the Year award in 2011.
Manasseh's place will be taken by Malik Abass Daabu another journalist with the Multimedia Group.
Malik was until his new position editor for Myjoyonline.
Malik Abass Daabu
Malik has a lot of experience in the media field and is expected to continue the works of Manasseh which have been key to the development of Multimedia.
