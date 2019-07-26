No one will take Manasseh serious again, he has disgraced himself - Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says lead investigator of Multimedia group, Manasseh Azure has disgraced himself and brought his own reputation into disrepute following the shoddy investigation he conducted.
The journalist, Manasseh Azure aired a documentary on the alleged activities of a pro-governing party militia group at the Osu Castle. The National Media Commission discounted the documentary saying it cannot be classified as a militia group.
Chairman Wontumi has waded into the matter following the ruling by the NMC and stated that the deliberate attempt by Manasseh Azure, to disgrace the current government with his documentary has failed to match the hype he placed on it.
“It was as if Manasseh Azure had something against the Akufo-Addo led government. He took things into his own hands and failed to do diligent work. If he was ethical, he wouldn’t find himself in the shameful situation he is currently in. He has disgraced himself and no one would take him serious again. He can’t be trusted and that is a big blow to him as a journalist who was once respected”, Chairman Wontumi said.
The NMC in its ruling on the case between the Government of Ghana and the Multimedia Group clarified that D-Eye Group per the facts provided posed no security threat and had no characteristics of any known militia.
Despite conceding that it was inappropriate for the company to operate from the former seat of government and admitting that the expose was in the public’s interest, the NMC found that Multimedia Group failed to abide by the ethics of journalism with regards to their representation and description of the group.
The NMC stressed in its ruling that : “whereas it finds the presence in the Castle of D-Eye Group problematic and unacceptable, the group did not manifest any violent conduct to be described as a militia or a vigilante group from the documentary as people of Ghana have come to identify such groups.”
However, Manasseh Azure Awuni, says there is everything wrong with the NMC’s report about his documentary.
