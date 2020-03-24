Many arrested for flouting border closure directive - GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service, GIS has arrested some persons who have flouted the border closure directive by the President.
The GIS at a press briefing today disclosed that some of these persons have been sent back to their home countries.
Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah said seven Nigerians were arrested at the Aflao border and sent back to Nigeria, an American who also landed in Lome on the 20th of March was also arrested and detained while trying to enter the country.
Twelve motor riders (Okada) were also arrested for trying to smuggle goods into the country.
He added that on our inland border at Sogakope a Ghanaian medical doctor was also arrested after he illegally entered the country and the drivers were also arrested.
On the Elubo border 21 persons were also arrested, 5 Ghanaians, 9 Beninois, 3 Nigerian and 3 Ivorians. The foreign nationals were sent back while the Ghanaians are on mandatory quarantine.
Ghana experiences sharp rise in Covid-19 cases
Ghana has now seen a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases as the number moves to 52.
The 25 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.
The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 said other persons in mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.