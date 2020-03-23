Covid-19 : Tourism Authority orders closure of all beaches

The Ghana Tourism Authority has ordered the indefinite closure of all beaches across the country.
According to the Authority, this action constitutes measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
The Authority in a statement indicated that with the support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service, these security agencies will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, 24th March 2020, to ensure compliance of directive.
In a statement, the Ghana Tourism Authority stated that the move is in line with directives suspending all public gatherings.
Excerpts of the statement stated that: “in this regard, the GTA hereby orders all beaches to be closed to the public until further notice. The GTA with the support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, 24th March 2020, to ensure compliance with the closure order.”
The statement concluded by reminding the general public and tourist business operators to be mindful of the precautionary measures announced by the President of the Republic to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.
READ ALSO:Covid-19: Fumigation of markets ends, gov't describes exercise as successful
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development embarked on a fumigation exercise today March 23 2020 in markets around the Greater Accra Region as part of measures to counter the novel coronavirus.
Ghana has so far recorded 24 cases of the Coronavirus disease with one death. Globally Over 340,000 people have been infected with over 15,000 deaths.
All social gatherings have been banned by the President with Ghana’s borders also closed to traffic. But beaches and other restaurants were opened to business.
READ ALSO: Covid-19 : The time for a lockdown has not come - Gov't