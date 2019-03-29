Video: Meet the smartest 2-year-old in Ghana who knows the capital cities of over 140 countries

Talk about impressive retentive memory, two-year-old Ghanaian toddler Jeremiah Addo, who has not even been enrolled in school yet, astonishingly knows the capital cities of over 140 countries and anytime he’s put to the test, he comfortably aces it without breaking a sweat.
“He has this smartness in him that we discovered at [sic] early stage that he’s just incredible. He can do a lot of stuff that we never thought he can. At 1 year, 4 months, we discovered that he has some incredible moves we couldn’t explain,” his father told Kofi TV.
At one and half years, his father said they started noticing he could pick things so fast with the mind of a “magnet” and decided to teach him at home so he could be at par with or better than his colleagues when he starts schooling.
Addo is one of the million black children doing the unthinkable and changing the world with their talents.
